Telangana police to host 16th All India Police Badminton Championship

Hyderabad: The Director General of Police (DGP) Ravi Gupta has said that the Telangana state police is set to host the 16th All India Police Badminton Championship (AIPBC) in a special meeting that was convened at his office on Wednesday, March 6.

He stated that the championship, featuring 24 teams from different states, will be held at the Pullela Gopichand badminton academy in Hyderabad on March 18.

Approximately 745 matches are scheduled to take place during the competition, which will span from March 18 to 21, he said.

The event will last for four days, and it will also witness the participation of players from 14 states and two Union Territories, totaling 440 players.

Additional DGPs Abhilasha Bist, Sanjay Kumar Jain, Vijay Kumar, Vikram Singh Mann, Stephen Ravindra, Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty, IGP M Ramesh, and DCP Sribala were all present in the meeting.