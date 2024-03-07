Nursing jobs in Germany: TOMCOM announces training, recruitment program

Hyderabad: Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM) announced a special program aimed at training and recruiting qualified nursing staff for employment opportunities in Germany under the Triple Win project.

This program is being conducted in coordination with the German Federal Employment Agency (BA) and the German organisation for International Cooperation (GIZ).

In this context, TOMCOM is holding an awareness program and an enrolment drive on Monday, March 11 from 10 am to 5 pm at Mini Auditorium, Gandhi Medical College, Musheerabad, Secunderabad to provide awareness on the overseas opportunities to select candidates for Nursing career opportunities.

The opportunity is for B.Sc (Nursing) and GNM candidates in the age group of 21 to 38 years.

Selected candidates will undergo residential training in language proficiency and receive additional professional skills training essential for excelling in the relevant sector.

TOMCOM invites interested and eligible candidates to attend the drive along with their updated resume and relevant documents, a press release informed.

For more details, please visit www.tomcom.telangana.gov.in or contact TOMCом- 9908830438/6302292450/8919047600/7901290580.