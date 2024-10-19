Telangana police tonsures three amid fuel dispute in Nagarkurnool

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident three people were forcibly tonsured by police officials following an issue at a fuel station in Lingala, Nagarkurnool district.

The incident took place on October 13 and came to light only after one of the victims attempted suicide.

According to sources, the three men had gone to a petrol pump to buy Rs. 20 worth of fuel. An altercation ensued when the petrol pump attendants refused to serve them fuel for such a small amount. The dispute escalated and the police were called to the scene.

The three men were taken to the police station where the sub-inspector reportedly became enraged when one of them combed his hair. the police officer ordered their head to be tonsured.

Also Read Telangana: Teacher assaults student over homework in Kothagudem

One of the victims, deeply affected by the incident, attempted suicide. He was rushed to a hospital and is currently undergoing treatment. Doctors confirmed the youth was admitted with injuries consistent with a suicide attempt.

Meanwhile, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders and former MLAs Guvvala Balaraju and B Harshavardhan Reddy strongly condemned the highhandedness of the police.

Addressing media persons in Hyderabad on Saturday, October 19, Balaraju said the victims were harassed for four days.

Meanwhile, Telangana director general of police (DGP) Dr Jitender has ordered an enquiry into the incident. “After a detailed enquiry action will be initiated if any officials are found guilty,” the senior police officer said.