Telangana: Teacher assaults student over homework in Kothagudem

Hyderabad: A horrific incident has emerged from Bhadradri Kothagudem district, where a teacher brutally assaulted a student for not completing his homework. The incident occurred at Manasa Vikasa School in Gollagudem on Thursday, October 16, when the teacher, Satish, assigned homework to his eighth-grade students.

Series of events

According to reports, on October 17, during class, Satish called the students one by one to check their assignments. When one student admitted he had not completed his homework, the enraged teacher asked him why he hadn’t done it.

In a fit of rage, he violently struck the child with a stick and continued to hit him with his hands, inflicting severe injuries. Despite the boy’s cries and visible pain, the teacher did not relent, leaving the child in a state of distress.

The shocking incident was captured on CCTV cameras in the classroom and quickly went viral on social media, causing widespread outrage.

After returning home from school that day, the boy was too frightened to tell his parents about the assault. However, when his mother helped him bathe later that evening and saw his body covered in bruises, she immediately informed her husband.

Upon learning about the incident, the family visited the school on October 18 to confront the administration. They demanded to see the CCTV footage of the assault.

Parents file complaint

After viewing the video and witnessing the teacher’s brutal actions, they filed a complaint at the local police station, presenting it as evidence and demanding strict action against him.

In light of this disturbing incident, parents are calling for an immediate investigation by district education officials and are urging for the teacher’s suspension.

Notice issued to school management

A notice was reportedly issued to the private school’s management by district authorities of the Education department over the incident and the teacher allegedly responsible for the incident has been removed from duty.