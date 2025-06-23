Telangana Police tops in passport verification with VeriFast app

Hyderabad: With the successful implementation of the digital platform, VeriFast, the Telangana State Police emerged as top top-performing police force in India for passport verification.

Telangana director general of intelligence (DIG), B Shivadhar Reddy, will be honoured in New Delhi by the Central government on the occasion of Passport Seva Divas, which falls on June 23, read a release.

Telangana Police recorded the fastest average turnaround time (TAT) in passport verification, frequently completing checks in under three working days. The system’s dynamic reassignment feature has also ensured zero backlog in most police stations across the state.

VeriFast has significantly reduced the time taken for verification, bolstering transparency, efficiency, and citizen satisfaction.

It enables multi-level verification by field verification officers, police inspectors/ACPs and passport verification cells. It allows instant SMS updates to applicants and seamless integration with intelligence systems for background checks. It also functions across all major platforms: Android, iOS, Windows, and Linux.