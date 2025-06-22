US travel advisory warns against Northern Telangana trips

Hyderabad: In its latest travel advisory, the US warned its citizens against traveling to areas from eastern Maharashtra to northern Telangana through West Bengal.

It has also issued warnings against traveling to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the India-Pakistan border, and Manipur.

Reasons mentioned

For the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, it mentioned “terrorism” and “civil unrest” as the reasons for the recommendation.

In the case of the travel advisory against the India-Pakistan border, the US mentioned “armed conflict” as the reason.

The country asked citizens not to travel to Manipur due to the threat of violence and crime. It mentioned that “ongoing ethnic-based conflict has resulted in reports of extensive violence and community displacement.”

US travel advisory for northern Telangana

In the case of areas from eastern Maharashtra and northern Telangana through western West Bengal, it mentioned that Naxalites are active in the area.

It claimed that attacks against officers of the Indian government continue to occur in rural parts of Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand that border Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Odisha.

Apart from these areas, the advisory urged US citizens to reconsider travel to northeastern states due to ethnic insurgent groups.

Moreover, the advisory mentioned that rape is one of the fastest-growing crimes in India. It claimed that violent crimes, including sexual assault, happen at tourist sites and other locations.