Telangana police tracks down companies making Ganja chocolates

Hyderabad: The continuous seizures of Ganja laced chocolates in the city by officials of the police and Excise & Prohibition departments teams have revealed the quantum of smuggling and sale of the banned item here.

The Telangana Anti Narcotics Bureau(TGANB) has also identified 15 companies based in Uttar Pradesh and issued notices to them to close down the manufacturing of the product. A case has been booked against the companies in Hyderabad and the TGANB is following it.



Ganja chocolates came into public domain in Telangana after the Kothur police of the Cyberabad commissionerate caught a shopkeeper selling the contraband to school children.



“Ganja laced chocolates are marketed as ayurvedic digestive candies and consumed by migrants from Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh at construction sites in city suburbs,” said a senior official from the State Task Force of the Excise and Prohibition department.



The Ganja mixed chocolates are widely available in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar state in Central India. Such products are locally manufactured in small cottage industries and marketed under different names, he revealed.

“The labourers from other states and due to demand they are bringing and supplying it to the local consumers. Six months ago, it surfaced and we started apprehending the people who are selling it as local youth and children are getting addicted,” the official told Siasat.com.

