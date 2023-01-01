Telangana police welcome 2023 with public

Hyderabad: Senior police officers in the tri commissionerates of Cyberabad, Rachakonda and Hyderabad welcomed the New Year with the general public on Sunday night.

Stephen Raveendra, Police Commissioner of Cyberabad cut a cake at the T Hub junction and conveyed his greetings to the public. K Shilpavalli, DCP (Madhapur) and other officials joined the celebrations along with the general public. He asked the citizens to take safety measures and enjoy the celebrations.

In Hyderabad, Police Commissioner C V Anand cut a cake at the Tank Bund along with other senior officers of the Hyderabad city police. He also cut a cake at the Charminar monument where P Sai Chaitanya, DCP (south) was present. C V Anand extended his wishes to the Hyderabad public and asked them to follow the law and live happily with their families and prosper.

In Rachakonda, Police Commissioner, D S Chauhan, who took charge as Rachakonda Police Commissioner on Saturday cut the cake at the L. B Nagar junction along with the police officers. DCP (L B Nagar zone) Sunpreet Singh and others were present during the program.