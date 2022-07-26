Telangana: Policeman in Vikarabad saves bullocks in daring act

Hyderabad: A constable of the Changomul police station in Vikarabad district of Telangana won accolades from different quarters for saving the lives of two bullocks caught in heavy flood water at Kadmoor village in Pudur Mandal.

Rafeeq from the Changomul police station was stationed at the Kadmoor village, where heavy rains on Monday night flooded parts of the district. It lead to inundation of several acres of agricultural fields and some houses. Other parts of Telangana also witnessed similar floods.

A local farmer on Tuesday brought to the notice Rafeeq that he had tied his two bullocks in the shed near his field the previous evening and returned home. On coming to know about it, Rafeeq removed his uniform and went through the water holding a sickle to steer to free the bullocks. After cutting the rope with a sickle, he released the bulls that were in a state of shock and brought them to a safe area.

A video of his daring act went viral on social media and several people praised the action of the police constable. Villagers also praised the police constable and the farmer thanked him for his action. District superintendent of police N Koti Reddy appreciated the action of police constable Rafeeq and announced a reward to him.