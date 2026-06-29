Telangana Police’s health insurance scheme to discontinue

Hyderabad: The Telangana Police’s Arogya Bhadratha Scheme will be discontinued effective from July 1 after the government’s decision to roll out the new Employees Health Scheme (EHS) from July 15.

In a circular issued by the office of the Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) on Monday, June 29, the health insurance scheme has been withdrawn as the department does not expect any future reimbursements. “The cashless treatment facility under the scheme has been withdrawn from all empanelled hospitals from July 1,” it said.

Beneficiaries admitted to empanelled hospitals on or before June 30 will continue receiving treatment until the day of discharge.

Also Read Telangana sets May 31 deadline for new staff health scheme data

The scheme allowed serving and retired Telangana police personnel and their dependents to receive medical treatment from top-tier super-speciality hospitals.

The EHS is managed by the Employees Health Care Trust (EHCT), catering to all government employees and pensioners. Under this, they will contribute 1.5 per cent of their basic pay or pension, under a designated head of account maintained for medical and public health purposes.

The key provisions of the health insurance scheme are yet to be discussed. However, one major aspect is that if both husband and wife are government employees, the contribution will be deducted from only one of them.