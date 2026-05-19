Telangana sets May 31 deadline for new staff health scheme data

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Tuesday, May 19, directed all state departments and drawing and disbursing officers (DDO) to collect and upload comprehensive health data of government employees, pensioners and their dependents by May 31 as part of efforts to roll out a new Employees Health Scheme through an exclusive Employee Health Care Trust (EHCT).

The Finance Department, in a memo, asked all Secretariat departments, heads of departments, pension sanctioning authorities and DDOs to upload the data through their Integrated Financial Management Information System-Human Resources (IFMIS-HR) module logins before the deadline.

The data to be collected covers government employees, pensioners and their family members and dependents, the memo said. Administrative departments have been asked to closely monitor the data collection process and ensure accurate and timely uploads within the stipulated period.

The move follows a government order for the formation of the EHCT, which will oversee implementation of the new health scheme, including the issuance of health cards, and a meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary on May 14.