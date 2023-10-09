Telangana govt launches ‘Employee Health Care Trust’ for workers, pensioners

Hyderabad: Aiming at providing cashless, high-quality medical treatment to employees, pensioners, and their families, the Telangana government introduced the Employee Health Care Trust (EHCT).

In an announcement made just before the Dasara festival, the state government has taken a significant step towards the well-being of its employees by introducing the trust.

The genesis of this initiative dates back to the first PRC Commission’s recommendation for a specialized health scheme for employees and pensioners.

To bring this vision to life, a dedicated trust was proposed, with contributions from employees and pensioners matched by government funds.

Employee unions enthusiastically offered to contribute one percent of their basic salary to support this cause.

Key Highlights of EHCT

•The trust will be chaired by the Chief Secretary (CS) of the government.

•Secretaries from Finance, Health, Education, General Administration, Home, and the Director of Medical Education will serve as members.

•The CEO of EHS will act as the Member Secretary.

•Six employee representatives and two pensioner representatives will be nominated by the government.

•Board members will provide policy recommendations to the government. A dedicated government servant will serve as the CEO of EHS.

•Both employees and pensioners will make monthly contributions, automatically deducted from their salaries, with the government matching these contributions.

The government has already allocated 15 positions to Arogya Shree Trust for efficient EHS management. Detailed implementation procedures will be issued separately.

State health minister Harish Rao expressed his gratitude to the CM KCR for his decision, emphasising the government’s commitment to the well-being of employees, pensioners, and their families.