EC to announce poll schedule of five states this noon

The Commission will announce the dates of assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram will be held.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 9th October 2023 8:50 am IST
New Delhi: The Election Commission will announce the schedule for holding assembly elections in five states at 12 noon on Monday.

The Commission has convened a press conference this noon where it will announce the dates on which assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram will be held.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar directed more than 1000 observer to ensure a level-playing field by working in a coordinated manner to ensure free, fair and inducement-free polls.

The observers will be deployed for the forthcoming elections to the legislative assemblies of Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana.

Their job, he said, is to ensure a level-playing field and purity of elections.

The term of the Mizoram assembly ends on December 17. The Mizo National Front is in power in the northeastern state.

The terms of the legislative assemblies of Telangana, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan end on different dates in January next year.

While the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) rules Telangana, Madhya Pradesh is ruled by the BJP. Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan have Congress governments.

