Telangana: Political battle hotting up between TRS and BJP

Hyderabad: The TRS Member of Legislative Council K Kavitha, on Thursday termed TRS as tiger and warned the state’s BJP leaders not to test her party’s patience. “Do not mistake our patience as our weakness. KCR is a strong-willed leader and does not rest till he fulfills the task once he resolves,” Kavitha said addressing a gathering on the eve of M K Mujeebuddin taking over charge as Kamareddy District President of TRS.

Kavitha said that in order to fight against the injustice meted out to Telangana in the share of waters, funds, and employment, KCR formed TRS. He launched the separate Telangana movement and with the support of the people and after great sacrifices, the party succeeded in getting a separate Telangana. “The people of the state reposed trust in KCR to make him Chief Minister twice. Today, the TRS is a strong party with 70,000 members,” Kavitha said.

Kavitha further said that “The Modi-led BJP government at Center is meting out injustice to Telangana in every respect. The TRS members are raising their voice against these injustices in both the houses of the Parliament while the state’s Congress and BJP members are keeping silent.”

“In spite of the Center’s step-motherly treatment, the KCR with his sagacious policies made the state number one in different fields,” Kavitha told adding “the BJP is merely deceiving the people by releasing fake certificates, sharing fake pictures, creating communal polarization and disposing off the country’s assets.”

“The state BJP leaders are dreaming to get power in the state. Their dream will never be fulfilled. Never ever mistake our patience as our weakness. If we run out of our patience, we will reach Delhi to settle the account,” Kavitha warned.