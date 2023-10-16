Telangana poll: Demand for helicopters, chartered aircraft rises

Hyderabad: With the announcement of the election schedule in Telangana, political activities are in full swing. Major political parties are actively preparing their campaign strategies, and this has led to an increased demand for helicopters and chartered aircraft.

The parties are organizing whirlwind tours, planning hundreds of election rallies across the state, and bringing in national leaders and star campaigners from other states. These leaders require helicopters and chartered aircraft for their campaigns.

To meet this growing demand, political parties are hiring helicopters and chartered aircraft from companies like BLADE Urban Air Mobility, Indian Fly Services, and JetSetGo.

In addition to private agencies, individuals can also apply online to rent helicopters and other vehicles through the Suvidha app.

Helicopters such as the Bell 407, Airbus 125-H, and Airbus H-130 are popular choices, as they can accommodate up to five people.

Typically, the fare for a single-engine helicopter starts at Rs 1.5 lakh per hour, while double-engine helicopters are priced at Rs 2.75 lakh per hour.

Both the national parties, Congress and BJP, are planning to campaign in Telangana with their chief ministers and star campaigners from other states.

This influx of leaders has created a surge in the demand for helicopters and chartered aircraft. Companies have reported receiving applications from political parties and leaders to rent these air vehicles.

However, operators must adhere to the regulations set by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Ministers and central leaders are required to travel in double-engine helicopters or aircraft.

Pilots operating VIP aircraft must have a specific level of experience in a particular type of aircraft or helicopter. The Election Commission will also oversee the helicopter fares.

Additionally, permission from the district election officer and local deputy commissioner is essential.

It is important to note that if a star campaigner uses a helicopter for campaigning without endorsing a specific candidate or sharing the stage with a candidate, the party will bear all expenses.

However, if the campaign is conducted in the candidate’s name, the party and the candidate will split the costs. The time of travel and the helicopter rental fee will be considered as part of the candidate’s expenses.