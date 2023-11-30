Telangana: Polling teams deep in Nallamala forest ensure every tribal vote counts

By Viplav Bhoomi

Nagarkurnool: In previous elections, Chenchus living inside the core area of the Nallamala forests, falling in Kollapur Assembly constituency, had to travel almost 70-80 km to cast their vote. In 2014 Assembly elections, a polling booth was setup in Appapur Chenchu penta (hamlet) and all the Chenchus across eight pentas in Lingal mandal of Nagarkurnool district exercised their franchise there. Yet, the Chenchu pentas located anywhere between eight to 16 km away had to walk to Appapur to claim their electoral right.

This election, for the first time, polling personnel with EVMs and VVPATs reached every Chenchu hamlet to ensure the Adivasi community exercises its right with choose with no allurement or pressure. A polling booth was setup in each of these pentas to reach out to the Chenchu voters, so that 279 Adivasis could vote.

Polling official brave cold, fear of wild

The polling officials and police personnel braved the bone-chilling cold and fear of wild animals deep inside the jungle since Wednesday evening, when they entered the forest to serve at polling booths, set up 52 km away from Srisailam. On the same day, a bear had attacked a 30-year-old youngster in the area, but he was lucky to escape with a single scratch.

Sangidi Gundala is the tail-end penta, where there were only 18 votes. A polling booth was setup here inside a hut of a Chenchu family. Thanks to Nagarkurnool district administration, police department and the election commission, almost all valid votes were polled before noon.

The Chenchus in Sangidi Gundala not only cooked meals for the polling staff, they also offered them a place to sleep inside their huts.

In Medimalkala penta, nearly 25 km deep inside the forest, there were just 35 registered votes, out of which 12 were those who had died. Others cast their votes.

Chenchu’s mixed verdict

Chenchus living in this part of the Nallamala forest have traditionally been loyal to the Congress. In 2014 and 2018 Assembly elections, all the Chenchus in core forest voted for Congress. But this time around, a mixed voting pattern was seen. In almost every hamlet, a considerable number of votes went to BRS as they went to Congress. Others supported independent candidate Barrelakka. Whatever the final result, the Chenchus were excited to take part in the democratic exercise at their home.

Barrelakka enjoys support

Amidst the fervor surrounding the Kollapur Assembly constituency, Karne Shireesha (also known as Barrelakka) was widely supported, attention from various quarters.

People were keenly observing what was happening in Kollapur after the 26-year-old challenged the established political leaders in the constituency, drawing attention from across the world.

“If she wins, the governments will know what the poor people need and what we can do,” said a

fisherwoman at Dindi reservoir, while speaking with Siasat.com.