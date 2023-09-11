Telangana polls: A battle between victory and deception, says Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana State Health Minister, Harish Rao, has expressed confidence that the upcoming elections will be marked by a contest between victory and falsehoods.

He claimed that the people of Telangana have already declared their choice for Chief Minister, stating that Chandrasekhar Rao will secure a third term.

He also anticipated that the Congress party would resort to spreading falsehoods during the upcoming All India Congress Committee (AICC) meeting to be held in Hyderabad.

Minister Harish Rao stressed that the public would not believe the Congress party’s false declarations, raising questions about why the Congress, which ruled the state for 60 years, did not lead to its development.

He lauded Telangana’s progress under Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao’s leadership, asserting that the state had become a role model for the nation.

Minister Harish Rao distributed identity cards to 7,200 fishermen from Siddipet and Dobak constituencies at the Siddipet Agricultural Market Yard. He highlighted that Chandrasekhar Rao was the only leader who allocated Rs 2,000 crore for the welfare of fishermen, a unique initiative not found in any other state.

During the event, Animal Husbandry Minister Srinivas Yadav underscored the importance of ensuring the success of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party, emphasizing that it was essential to continue the state’s development.

He also highlighted that the TRS government was the only one providing free distribution of fish, prawns, and goats, setting an example for the nation.