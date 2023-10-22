Telangana polls: AIMIM likely to drop 3 MLAs, contest from Jubilee Hills, Rajendranagar

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is planning to contest in at least nine seats in the city apart from two more seats in erstwhile Adilabad and Nizamabad districts.

Party sources said the official list of the party candidates will be released later this week, and three MLAs — Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri (Yakutpura), Jafer Hussain Meraj (Nampally) and Mumtaz Ahmed Khan (Charminar) — are likely to be dropped.

Senior leaders like former mayor Mohd Majid Hussain, Syed Mushtaq Ahmed, Yasar Arafath, and Sohail Quadri are among those being considered for the party tickets.

Party sources told Siasat.com that AIMIM leaders of Rajendranagar constituency were visiting the localities and meeting local resident welfare associations to seek their support for the party candidate.

The party is planning to field a ‘strong candidate’ from Rajendranagar where the party lost in the last Assembly elections. One of the ticket aspirants for Rajendranagar is a noted realtor from Falaknuma.

Apart from its seven constituencies — Yakutpura, Charminar, Chandrayangutta, Bahadurpura, Karwan, Malakpet and Karwan — the AIMIM is considering contesting from Jubilee Hills and Rajendranagar where there is a large Muslim population.

Discussions are underway to finalise and field candidates from Nizamabad (Urban) and Nirmal constituencies as well.

AIMIM national president Asaduddin Owaisi and floor leader in the Assembly, Akbaruddin Owaisi, will take a call on the list of candidates for the Assembly elections.