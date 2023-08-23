Telangana polls: BJP activists join BRS in Nirmal

Hyderabad: A group of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) activists joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party in the presence of forest minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy in Nirmal on Wednesday, August 23.

Indrakaran Reddy welcomed the BJP activists with pink scarves.

The new BRS members claimed that they quit the saffron party because they believed only BRS could meet the needs of people on a “ground level” and develop the constituency.

The activists further claimed that BRS would be able to retain the Nirmal segment in the upcoming Assembly polls. They accused BJP leaders of being arrogant.

“BJP leaders were ignoring members. They have forgotten the ideologies of the outfit, affecting the fortunes of the candidates in the forthcoming polls,” they said.