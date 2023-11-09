Video: BJP’s Patancheru candidate holds bulldozer rally

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Patancheru candidate Nandeeshwar Goud on November 9, Thursday conducted a bulldozer rally to submit his nomination papers for the Assembly poll contest.

With saffron flags with ‘Angry Hanuman’ image, rows of bull dozers took over the roads of Patancheru.

The bulldozer found its way into the political lexicon in the country after its massive political use by BJP-led state governments. It is particularly associated with UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s politics in Uttar Pradesh.

While the BRS has fielded sitting MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy once again from Patancheru, the Congress has fielded Nilam Madhu Mudiraj, a BRS turncoat from the constituency.

Telangana is going to the polls on November 30.