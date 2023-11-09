Video: BJP’s Patancheru candidate holds bulldozer rally

With saffron flags with 'Angry Hanuman' image, the rows of bull dozers took over the roads of Patancheru.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 9th November 2023 4:21 pm IST
Telangana polls: BJP Patancheru candidate holds Bulldozer rally, video surfaces
Bulldozer rally by BJP Patancheru candidate.

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Patancheru candidate Nandeeshwar Goud on November 9, Thursday conducted a bulldozer rally to submit his nomination papers for the Assembly poll contest.

With saffron flags with ‘Angry Hanuman’ image, rows of bull dozers took over the roads of Patancheru.

The bulldozer found its way into the political lexicon in the country after its massive political use by BJP-led state governments. It is particularly associated with UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s politics in Uttar Pradesh.

MS Education Academy

While the BRS has fielded sitting MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy once again from Patancheru, the Congress has fielded Nilam Madhu Mudiraj, a BRS turncoat from the constituency.

Telangana is going to the polls on November 30.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 9th November 2023 4:21 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button