Telangana polls: BJP releases ‘chargesheet’ against BRS govt

Published: 6th November 2023 11:17 pm IST
Hyderabad: BJP in Telangana on Monday released a ‘chargesheet’ against the BRS government ahead of the November 30 Assembly polls, alleging the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led regime has failed in fulfilling its promises.

Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, who is the party’s election in-charge in Telangana, claimed there is anger among people that the BRS government has betrayed them.

Telangana was not formed for indulging in corruption, family politics and to witness a rise in activities related to Rohingyas or terrorism, liquor and drugs, he said.

Charging that promises made to people have not been fulfilled in the state, he asked as to how many have benefited under government schemes, including ‘Dalit Bandhu’ and ‘BC Bandhu’.

He said people are showing their anger towards BRS MLAs in many villages.

BJP releases ‘chargesheet’ in states where it is not in power to express people’s anger, followed by its manifesto for the polls, the former union minister said.

He further said the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had to come to the state to arrest “terror elements.”

“There are many elements, earlier also and now also, we have seen many links. Even PFI and many other extremist sources, radicalisation of youth is all happening in Telangana. That is our charge,” he said.

“The government’s duty is to maintain law and order and arrest those involved in extremist activities. Unfortunately, this has not happened, by the state government. Quite often, NIA had to come in and arrest the culprits,” he said.

Union Minister and state unit president G Kishan Reddy and other leaders were present on the occasion.

Senior BJP leader Muralidhar Rao spoke about the chargesheet.

