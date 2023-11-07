Telangana polls: Ex-Union min Vidyasagar Rao son’s denied BJP BC quota ticket

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its fourth list of candidates for the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections.

BJP strongman and former Maharashtra governor and Union minister, Vidyasagar Rao’s son Ch Vikas Rao was denied a BJP BC quota ticket. Vikas, who hails from the Velma caste, was expecting a party ticket after having joined the party, with his wife, in August and rigorously campaigning from the Vemulawada Assembly segment. However, he was denied a ticket in a last-minute decision.

The couple, Vikas and Deepa are medical practitioners, well known for their work in the Vemulawada region of Rajanna-Sircilla.

Vikas Rao has taken inspiration and closely observed the works of party leaders like former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, former deputy PM L.K. Advani, senior minister Murali Manohar Joshi and former presidents Bangaru Laxma, Bandaru Dattatreya. He has also been associated with the Sangh Parivaar since childhood.

12 new names have been added to the previous 87, bringing the total number of BJP candidates announced for 99 constituencies. Notably, out of this comprehensive list, 14 are women candidates.

Ex-Congress leader Chalamala Krishna Reddy who was disappointed and joined the BJP, after Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy was given the Munugode ticket on his return to the grand old party,

Raj Gopal Reddy had quit the Congress and joined the BJP last year, but returned to the party after he was overlooked by the BJP which decided not to offer him a ticket for the Assembly polls.

Chennur (SC): Durgam Ashok

Yellareddy: Veddapally Subhash Reddy

Vemulawada: Tula Uma

Husnabad: Bomma Sriram Chakravarthy

Siddipet: Doodi Srikanth Reddy

Vikarabad (SC): Peddinti Naveen Kumar

Kodangal: Bantu Ramesh Kumar

Gadwal: Boya Shiva

Miryalguda: Sadineni Srinivas

Munugode: Chalamalla Krishna Reddy

Nakrekal (SC): Nakarakanti Mogulaiah

Mulug (ST): Azmeera Prahlad Naik