Telangana polls: BJP releases 3rd list of candidates, M Shashidhar Reddy gets ticket

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Central Election Committee has released its third list of candidates for the Telangana Legislative Assembly Election scheduled for November 30.

34 new names have been added to the previous 53, bringing the total number of candidates announced for 87 constituencies. Notably, out of this comprehensive list, 13 candidates are women.

The list of candidates features former minister and BRS leader Krishna Yadav from the Amberpet constituency who joined the the BJP last month. Marri Shashidhar Reddy, a former Congress leader and son of former CM Marri Channa Reddy, has been fielded from Sanathnagar.

Also Read BJP releases first list of 52 candidates for Telangana elections

BJP senior leader Madagani Srinivas Goud has been listed as a Nalagonda candidate and NVSS Prabhakar has been given a ticket from Uppal.

The third list has only one female candidate, Challa Srilatha Reddy, a former leader of the BRS, who will represent the Huzurnagar constituency in the upcoming polls.

Mancherial: Verabelli Raghunath

Asifabad (ST): Ajmeera Athmaram Naik

Bodhan: Vaddi Mohan Reddy

Banswada: Endala Laxminaryana

Nizamabad Rural: Dinesh Kulachari

Manthani: Chandupatla Sunil Reddy

Medak: Panja Vijay Kumar

Narayankhed: Jenawade Sangappa

Andole (SC): Pally Babu Mohan

Zahirabad (SC): Ramchandra Raja Narasimha

Uppal: NVSS Prabkhar

Lal Bahadur Nagar: Sama Ranga Reddy

Rajendranagar: Tokala Srinivas Reddy

Chevella (SC): KS Ratnam

Pargi: Booneti Maruthi Kiran

Musheerabad: Poosa Raju

Malakpet: Samreddy Surender Reddy

Amberpet: Krishna Yadav

Jubilee Hills: Lankala Deepak Reddy

Sanathnagar: Marri Shashidhar Reddy

Secunderabad: Mekala Sarangapani

Narayanpet: K Rathang Pandu Reddy

Jadcherla: Chittaranjan Das

Makthal: Jalandhar Reddy

Wanaparthy: Ashwathama Reddy

Achampet: Devani Sathish Madiga

Shadnagar: Ande Babaiah

Devarakonda (ST): Kethavath Lalu Naik

Huzurnagar: Challa Srilatha Reddy

Nalgonda: Madagani Srinivas Goud

Alair: Shri Padala Srinivas

Parkal: Dr. P Kali Prasad Rao

Pinapaka (ST): Podiyam Balaraju

Palair: Nunna Ravikumar

Earlier, the party’s first list showcased 52 names, including three of the four sitting MPs, and chose former state minister Eatala Rajender to contest against the incumbent Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao, from Gajwel. BJP also reinstated Raja Singh, now slated to run from Goshamahal constituency. The first list had 12 women candidates.

The second list included one candidate, Mithun Kumar Reddy, from the Mahbubnagar constituency.