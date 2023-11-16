Telangana polls: BJP’s Raja Singh booked for hate speech, once more

Hyderabad: Goshamahal BJP legislator T Raja Singh has been once again booked by Mangalhat police for his alleged hate speech during an election meeting at Maharajgunj.

Initiating suo-moto action against Raja Singh, the Mangalhat police registered under Section 125 of the RP Act ( Representation of the People Act, 1951) on November 15, Wednesday.

Shaik Aslam, Sub-Inspector of Police Mangalhat police station filed the complaint alleging that the MLA delivered a hate speech at Agarwal Bhavan in Maharajgunj.

The SI stated that a video of 51 seconds with the caption ‘BJP leader T Raja Singh delivered a communal speech in Hindi targeting Muslims.

He stated that the MLA spoke about “a fight between love Jihadis and Hindu daughters” in the speech.

“Dekhiye apni jo ladai hai jihadi versus apne hindu betiyoo ki hai. Yeh ladai saalo se chali aa rahi hai. Dekha hoga Goshamahal vidhan sabha ka naam sirf Telangana nahi, Bharat nahi, pure vishv ke log jante hai ki Goshamahal vidhan sabha me ek hindu chota kar sevak Raja singh naam ka, Jihadio ki love jihad ko muh tod jawab deta hai hum garv se kehsakte hai koi to hai,” he said, according to the complaint.

(“See the fight we have between love Jihadis and Hindu daughters. This fight has been going on for years. You must have heard the name of the Goshamahal Legislative Assembly not only in Telangana and India, but people all over the world know that in the Goshamahal and they know that there is a servant of Hindus named Raja Singh, who will give a befitting reply to the Jihadis.”)