Telangana polls: BJP’s Raja Singh files nomination for Goshamahal

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and sitting MLA for Goshamahal, T Raja Singh, submitted his nomination papers at the municipal office in Abids on Saturday, November 4.

Union minister Anurag Thakur accompanied him during the process.

Raja Singh took out a huge rally to file his nomination, but the Abids police only allowed four individuals at the returning officer’s office to carry out proceedings for his nomination.

Union Minister Thakur took to X and said, “It is clear from the crowd gathered in the nomination and road show of party candidate Raja Singh in Goshamahal assembly lotus is certain to blossom.”

He further wrote: “Telangana is the land which fought two battles for independence. First from the British and then from the Nizams…This time, Telangana will bloom the lotus by rejecting the corrupt KCR family and Congress to start a new chapter of development.”

Before the nomination event, Raja Singh and Anurag Thakur offered prayers at the Akashpuri Hanuman temple at Mangalhat.

तेलंगाना वो भूमि है जिसने आजादी के लिए दो लड़ाइयां लड़ीं। पहले अंग्रेजों से और फिर निजामों से…



इस बार तेलंगाना भ्रष्टाचार में आकंठ डूबे KCR परिवार व कांग्रेस को नकार के कमल खिलाएगा और विकास के एक नये अध्याय की शुरुआत करेगा।



तेलंगाना में गोशामहल निर्वाचन क्षेत्र के विधायक श्री… pic.twitter.com/S0JU8jbtLr — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) November 4, 2023

Last August, the BJP suspended Raja Singh due to provocative remarks against Prophet Mohammad. However, the BJP’s central disciplinary committee lifted his suspension just hours before releasing an initial list of their candidates for the state polls.

Telangana is going to the ballot on November 30.