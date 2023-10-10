Telangana polls: BJYM cadre expects sizeable presence in BJP’s seat allotment

Hyderabad: The local leaders of the Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) are reportedly demanding a considerable number of seats for its members in the BJP’s seat allotment for the upcoming elections in Telangana.

A meeting was convened at the state BJP office in Nampally on Tuesday wherein the BJYM leaders discussed taking up their demand with BJYM National Secretary and Bengaluru South MP, Tejaswi Surya, who will be coming to Telangana on Thursday.

Telangana BJP leaders also want Tejaswi Surya to campaign for the party in upcoming elections in the state. Sources said the BJYM leaders have asked the leadership to give proper priority to the allocation of assembly tickets.

State BJYM president Bhanu Prakash is planning to contest from Malkajgiri, BJYM Vice President Sridhar is keen to contest from Rajendranagar while other leaders like Mohan Naik-Vaira, Pawan Reddy – Medchal, – Venkatakrishta – Bellampally, Suresh – Janagama also want to contest on the saffron party’s tickets.

The youth wing leaders said that they raised several issues including the TSPSC exam paper leak issue. It is likely the BJYM will put pressure on the leadership to give priority in the allotment of tickets to those who protested on behalf of the unemployed and highlighted the failures of the BRS government.