Telangana polls: BRS activist held for distributing cash in Hyderabad

The accused was identified as M Bhasker Reddy, a BRS activist and a resident of New Bowenpally

Hyderabad: The Bowenpally police have arrested a BRS activist for allegedly distributing money to influence voters at a temple in Secunderabad area on Sunday.

Upon receiving specific information about distribution of money among the voters in the Secunderabad cantonment area, a team of election officials and Bowenpally police reached Tadbund Hanuman Temple and apprehended one M Bhasker Reddy. The accused was identified as a BRS activist and a resident of New Bowenpally.

The team also seized cash of Rs. 55,900 from his possession and filed a case under IPC sections 171B r/w 171E, 188 of the IPC against him at Bowenpally police station.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

