Telangana polls: Candidates use online coupons to lure voters

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Telangana Assembly polls, candidates are turning to online coupons to lure voters while avoiding the scrutiny of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

According to a report published in TOI, the worth of the gift coupons ranges from Rs 2,000 to Rs 4,000.

Quoting a source, TOI reported that, on behalf of a candidate, 500 to 1,000 people purchase these coupons and then distribute them to voters online without appearing on the ECI’s radar.

As it is very difficult to trace who purchased the online coupons, this new way of luring voters is becoming popular these days.

In addition, some candidates are focusing on establishing an online presence to win the election. They are launching their own mobile applications on Google Playstore.

Telangana Assembly poll schedule

According to the Telangana Assembly poll schedule released by the ECI, the notification will be released on November 3, 2023.

The last date for the nomination of candidates for the election is November 10, 2023.

The polls in the state will be held in a single phase on November 30, 2023, with the counting of votes scheduled for December 3.