Telangana polls: Cases against 2 candidates for MCC violation

Hyderabad: Two candidates, one belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have been allegedly accused of wrongful restraint, public nuisance, and a violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

The two accused – Vanga Madhusudan Reddy who is a corporator of the BJP and another Srinivas Reddy – reportedly engaged in door-to-door canvassing at Maruthi Nagar, Champapet area without prior permission from the Returning Officer.

The incident occurred on Tuesday. The complaint against the two was filed by Bagalkote Srikanth who is an office superintendent in Saroor Nagar Circle. A case has been registered.