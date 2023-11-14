BJP out of Telangana poll fray, BRS its B team: Congress MP Manish Tewari

Hyderabad: Congress MP Manish Tewari on Tuesday slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for shying away from the Telangana poll battle fearing a rout adding that there is no ‘wave’ in favour of the saffron party for the November 30 elections.

“The government that has been in power in the state for the last 9.5 years has failed to fulfil the dreams for which the state was formed. In the last 9.5 years, corruption happened in the name of development and the public did not get any relief. There will be a change in Telangana on 30th November and the Congress government will be formed here,” said Tewari.

He also said that the BJP did not have much relevance in Telangana, adding, “BJP is out of the field and is in fray only for a symbolic fight.”

Slamming the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) led by K Chandrashekar Rao, Tewari said, “BRS is the ‘B’ team of BJP.”

Telangana is scheduled to go to assembly elections on November 30 and the counting of votes, along with those of four other poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3.

In the previous Assembly election in 2018, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 percent of the total vote share. The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats.