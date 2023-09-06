Telangana polls: CEO discusses strategies to curb liquor, cash flow

Hyderabad: Chief Electoral Officer of the state, Vikas Raj on Tuesday, discussed strategies to curb the flow of liquor, cash, and drugs during the forthcoming Telangana Assembly elections.

He held a meeting with nodal officers of various enforcement agencies to chalk out measures to prevent unlawful activities during poll procession.

During the meeting, Vikas Raj issued a series of directives aimed at ensuring a fair and transparent electoral process such as the constitution of district-level intelligence committees.

He instructed the enforcement agencies to establish district-level intelligence committees dedicated to identifying potential expenditure-sensitive areas and monitoring various activities related to the distribution of liquor, drugs, money, and precious metals.

On the enhancement of security and vigilance, the CEO emphasised the need for heightened security and vigilance at helipads and the establishment of integrated check posts along the borders with Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh to prevent illegal movement of goods and currency.

Additionally, the enforcement agencies were tasked with preparing comprehensive constituency-wise and district-wise seizure reports, facilitating a deeper understanding of sensitive areas and potential challenges.

The CEO further called for the creation of an ‘Election Risk Analysis Cell’ within the headquarters of enforcement departments to systematically assess and address potential threats to the electoral process.

The meeting was attended by Mahesh Bhagath (ADG CID), NA Ajay Rao (Addl CPE, Excise department) and others.