Telangana: Come see Karnataka’s welfare, D K Shivakumar tells KCR, KTR

Hyderabad: Karnataka’s deputy chief minister and KPCC chief D K Shivakumar invited BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao and its working president K T Rama Rao to Karnataka to come along with ministers of the state to see the implementation of guarantees promised by the Congress during the assembly polls.

“We will take them on a bus tour,” he remarked.

He made the remarks while speaking at the Congress ‘Vijayabheri Yatra’ held in Tandur on Saturday, October 28.

Responding to the recent remarks of KTR on power supply in Karnataka, he said, “With Gruhaa Jyoti 200 units of power is being supplied for free, to all households in Karnataka. We’ve upheld our promises in Karnataka. But has KCR fulfilled the promises he made over the last decade?” he asked.

Shivakumar referred to his tenure as minister of Energy from 2014 to 2018 and showed Karnataka’s leap from generating 10,000 MW to 23,000 MW of power, stating, “In Karnataka, we’ve increased our power generation from 10,000 MW to 23,000 MW. In the past four years, the BJP government failed to provide power, but we offer 5 hours of electricity to every farmer during drought and are committed to providing 7 hours across the state.”

‘Telangana’s guarantees better than schemes in Karnataka’

Speaking further, the Karnataka deputy chief minister said that the six gurantees of the Congress promised for Telangana are better than the schemes promised for Karnataka during its assembly elections.

“Over 1.5 crore women in Karnataka get Rs 2,000 under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme. Every household gets 10 kg of rice for free and free travel for women throughout the state; under our schemes. All the same will be guaranteed in Telangana, and senior citizens will receive 4,000 rupees. Every farmer will be given Rs 15,000, and all agricultural labourers will receive 12,000 under Rythu Bharosa,” he said, adding that five lakh rupees will be given to all students for higher education.

‘Sonia Gandhi fulfilled the Telangana promise’

“In 2014, Sonia Gandhi fulfilled her promise by forming the new state of Telangana. Now, it’s time to express our gratitude to her,” he said, adding that when the Congress comes to power, all sections of society would ‘prosper’.

“During the UPA government, Congress delivered on its promises. But we must question KCR whether he fulfilled his promises made ten years ago,” he remarked.

He also remarked that post the polls in the state, KCR and his family “can rest in their farmhouse, and the Congress will govern Telangana.