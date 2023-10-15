Telangana polls: Cong releases first 55 candidates, majority Reddys

Hyderabad: The Congress party, on Sunday, October 15, announced its candidates for three poll-bound states – Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh.

For the 119-member Telangana assembly, the Congress party announced 55 candidates. The list includes three sitting Lok Sabha members – Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president and Malkajgiri MP from A Revanth Reddy from Kodandal, Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy from Nalgonda, and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy from Huzurnagar.

The CEC has sanctioned the following candidates for the ensuing elections to the Legislative Assembly of Telangana. pic.twitter.com/kdt2CnjOla — Telangana Congress (@INCTelangana) October 15, 2023

The list is dominated by the influential Reddy community where 15 candidates received tickets, followed by 12 Schedule Caste candidates, two Scheduled Tribe candidates, three Muslims, among others.

The list also has five sitting MLAs, including PCC working president T Jagga Reddy from Sangareddy, Dhanasari Anasuya from Mulug (ST), Congress legislature party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka from Madhira (SC), Podem Veeraiah from Bhadrachalam (ST) and Duddilla Sridhar Babu from Manthani.

Thumkunta Narsa Reddy is all set to lock horns with chief minister K Chandrashekar and BJP leader Etala Rajender as the Congressman takes on the Gajwel seat.

Telangana Women Congress president Sunitha Mogli Mudhiraj will compete with BJP Hindutva leader T Raja Singh as they both run for the Goshmahala seat. The constituency is a stronghold for Singh. It will be an uphill task for the Congress candidate to defeat the far-right leader.

Following his resignation from the BRS party over no tickets, Mynampally Hanumantha Rao will contest from Malkajgiri.

Adam Santosh Kumar will fight from Secunderabad.

The Congress has fielded three Muslim candidates – Shaikh Akbar from Malakpet, Mohammed Feroz Khan from Nampally and Osama Bin Mohammed Al Hajri from Karwan constituencies.