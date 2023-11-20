Telangana polls: Congress forms election coordination committee

As per the notification issued by the party, Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy has been appointed as convener of the panel, with Mahesh Kumar Goud as co-convener.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 20th November 2023 9:34 am IST
Telangana polls: Congress forms election coordination committee
Congress Flag

Delhi: The Congress on Sunday constituted an election coordination committee for the Telangana assembly polls to coordinate the election campaign of the star campaigners.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

As per the notification issued by the party, Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy has been appointed as convener of the panel, with Mahesh Kumar Goud as co-convener.

The committee includes three other members: Syed Azmatullah Husseni, Nuthi Shrikanth and N Preetham.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
‘Congress declared manifesto after feeling pulse of public’: Revanth Reddy

“The AICC has approved the proposal for the constitution of a Coordination Committee to co-ordinate the election campaign of the star campaigners, for the ensuing assembly elections in Telangana – 2023, as follows, with immediate effect,” the party said.

Telangana will go for assembly elections on November 30 and counting of votes, along with those of four other poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3.

In the previous Assembly election in 2018, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, grabbing 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats.

Tags
Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 20th November 2023 9:34 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Elections updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button