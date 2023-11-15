Telangana polls: Congress leaders ask Ramesh Reddy to withdraw nomination

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress leaders on Wednesday visited the residence of Patel Ramesh Reddy, who was denied a Congress ticket from the Suryapet constituency, and urged him to withdraw his nominations as an independent candidate.



Disgruntled Ramesh Reddy had filed nomination as an independent candidate for the upcoming Assembly polls in Telangana after Congress nominated Damodar Reddy Ram Reddy from the constituency.

Last day for withdrawal of candidature

November 15 is the last day for the withdrawal of candidatures. Meanwhile, the polls in Telangana are scheduled for November 30, with the vote counting set for December 3.

The same day will see counting in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, and Chhattisgarh.

Seat share in previous polls

In the previous Telangana Assembly polls in 2018, the TRS, now known as the BRS, formed the government by winning 88 out of 119 seats, marking a significant increase of 25 seats as compared to previous election. In contrast, the Congress’ seat share decreased from 21 to 19, while AIMIM secured seven seats.

BJP could only secure a single seat, with Raja Singh winning the Goshamahal Assembly constituency seat.