Telangana polls: DEO issues guidelines for political ads

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Telangana Assembly elections, the District Election Officer (DEO) Ronald Rose has issued guidelines for political advertisements on various platforms.

A district-level Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) has been constituted to keep a watch on political advertisements on social media, paid news, and other campaigns by political parties and individuals.

This committee headed by Ronald Rose, will be set up in the CPRO section at Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation headquarters.

As per the guidelines, political parties and individual candidates must keep details of expenditure incurred on advertisements on social media.

The expenses will be accounted for in the total election expenditure incurred by the candidates from the time of the nomination filing till the completion of polls.

In addition to that, the political parties or candidates must obtain prior certification from the MCMC, to issue political ads in print and video displays on electronic media.

“Either overt or covert from expenditure monitoring angle, advertisement of print media, checking the name and address of the publisher and the printer is carried on any election pamphlet, poster, handbill and other documents as required under RP Act,” informed Ronald Rose.

Furthermore, the committee will identify paid news in any newspaper, or electronic media channel, and payment of money for social media analysis.

After the identification, the committee will issue notices to the concerned candidate through the Returning Officer (RO).