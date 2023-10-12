Telangana polls: ROs appointed in 15 Hyderabad constituencies

These officers will issue a notification detailing the filing of nominations in their respective constituencies.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 12th October 2023 12:05 pm IST
Telangana polls: Check for your Returning officer in Hyderabad constituencies
Ronald Rose

Hyderabad: The District Election Officer (DEO) and GHMC commissioner Ronald Rose issued orders for the appointment of Returning Officers (RO) for 15 Assembly constituencies in Hyderabad, ahead of polls.

The newly appointed officers have been tasked to issue a notification detailing the filing of nominations in their respective constituencies.

Know your Returning Officer

Accordingly, V Laxminarayana, Special Deputy Collector (Land Acquisition) from GHMC, is RO for the Musheerabad Assembly constituency and K Venkata Upender Reddy, Special Deputy Collector (Urban Land Ceilings), appointed RO for Malakpet.

Likewise, B Aparna, Special Deputy Collector (Land Acquisition), General, Collectorate, was appointed Amberpet RO.

Venkatesh Dhotre, Khairtabad Zonal Commissioner is the Khairtabad RO while T Ravi, Revenue Divisional Officer, Secunderabad was appointed as Jubilee Hills RO.

Subsequently, B Kishan Rao, Estate Officer of HMDA was appointed as Sanath Nagar RO, and V Lavanya, Special Deputy Collector and Land Protection Officer, Hyderabad Collector’s Office, as Nampally RO.

Komuraiah, Special Executive Magistrate, Hyderabad appointed as Karwan Returning Officer, and V Victor, Special Deputy Collector (Land Protection), HMDA, as Goshamahal RO.

Finally, T Venkanna, Charminar Zonal Commissioner, has been appointed as Charminar RO, and M Surya Prakash, Revenue Divisional Officer, Hyderabad, as Chandrayangutta RO.

