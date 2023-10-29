Telangana polls: Disgruntled Cong workers attempt self immolation at Gandhi Bhavan

Hyderabad: While Malikarjun Kharge, TPCC leaders are campaigning in Sangareddy, supporters of Narsapur Congress leader Anil Kumar Gali attempted self immolate at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday as the leader was denied party ticket.

Congress gave Narsapur ticket to Avula Raji Reddy instead of Anil Kumar Gali, which led to fiery dissent among party ranks. Earlier today, a sit-in protest was conducted by Narsapur leader Anil Kumar Gali and his supporters, who were disappointed over the party’s ticket allocation for the Narsapur constituency.

Followers of Anil Kumar Gali, protested at the state #Congress HQ, #GandhiBhavan, in #Hyderabad, after he was denied a ticket from Narsapur. Some of them were allegedly attempted self-immolation by pouring petrol.#TelanganaElections2023 #TelanganaAssemblyElections2023 pic.twitter.com/hd8nwb40Nr — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) October 29, 2023

During the protests, a few Congress workers poured petrol upon themselves. Reportedly, Gali Anil Kumar accused Raji Reddy of playing covertly for Sunita Lakshma Reddy, a BRS candidate. Earlier, Gali was eyeing a ticket from Patancheru, but he had shifted his focus to Narsapur.

The decision by the party high command was a bitter pill to swallow for Gali. He’s now threatening the party with dire consequences if they fail his demands.

A few hours ago, protesters attempted to self-immolate.

Reportedly, Gali Anil Kumar accused Raji Reddy of playing covertly for Sunita Lakshma Reddy, a BRS party ticket bearer. Earlier, Gali was eyeing a ticket from Patancheru, but he had shifted his focus to Narsapur.

The decision by the party high command was a bitter pill to swallow for Gali; he’s now threatening the party with dire consequences if they fail his demands.