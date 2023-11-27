Telangana polls: Drone surveillance for security in Mancherial on Nov 30

Hyderabad: The Mancherial district police launched a drone patrolling unit at the ferry point in Neelwai village for aerial surveillance on the Telangana Assembly Elections day.

The surveillance has been placed keeping in mind the Pranahita river banks which was once considered a hotbed of naxal activity.

Ramagundam Police Commissioner Rema Rajeshwari on Sunday, November 26, inaugurated the drone patrolling unit at the Neelwai ferry point.

Confidence building measures.



We launched 'Drone patrolling units' at the riverine border with Gadchiroli District, Maharashtra, to thwart any attempts by maoists to disrupt #TSLA elections 2023. pic.twitter.com/uJoDqvay4F — CP RAMAGUNDAM (@cpramagundam) November 27, 2023

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner of police, Rema Rajeswari said that the initiative was taken up as a part of the anti-extremist operations in the district.

As per reports, the aim of drone-aided security is to keep tabs on the movement of Maoists in the riverside villages straddling the inter-district border with the Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra.