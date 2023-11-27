Telangana polls: Drone surveillance for security in Mancherial on Nov 30

The aim of drone-aided security is to keep tabs on movement of Maoists in the riverside villages straddling the inter-district border.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 27th November 2023 2:32 pm IST
Drone surveillance for Telangana poll security in Mancherial

Hyderabad: The Mancherial district police launched a drone patrolling unit at the ferry point in Neelwai village for aerial surveillance on the Telangana Assembly Elections day.

The surveillance has been placed keeping in mind the Pranahita river banks which was once considered a hotbed of naxal activity.

Ramagundam Police Commissioner Rema Rajeshwari on Sunday, November 26, inaugurated the drone patrolling unit at the Neelwai ferry point.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner of police, Rema Rajeswari said that the initiative was taken up as a part of the anti-extremist operations in the district.

As per reports, the aim of drone-aided security is to keep tabs on the movement of Maoists in the riverside villages straddling the inter-district border with the Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra.

