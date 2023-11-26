Telangana: Value of freebies, cash caught by EC crosses Rs 700 cr

Hyderabad: Rs 709,56,12,177 crores worth of cash, freebies and other items was seized by the police between October 9 and November 25, the Election Commission said on Sunday.

The total cash seized on Saturday alone was around Rs 10 crore.

According to a press release, the election authorities seized cash worth Rs 282.75 crore between October 9 and November 25.

About 5,117 litres of liquor worth Rs 3,92,72,369 crore was seized on Saturday alone taking the total value of liquor (2,40,956 liters) seized between October 9 and November 25 to Rs 117,86,87,511.

Along with this, 51,315 kgs of black jaggery, and 3,404 kgs of 113.5 ltrs of alum and toddy each was also seized.

Narcotics

Adding to the cash and freebies, about 639.5 kgs of ganja and 1.30 kgs of NDPS worth Rs 1.60 crore were seized on Saturday alone taking the total amount of drugs seized between October 9 and November 25 to Rs 39,48,02,714.

This includes 9923.611 kgs of ganja, 479 ganja plants, 30 kgs of ganja chocolate, 0.3 litres of weed oil, 0.156 kgs of MDMA, 7.63 ml hash oil, 0.18 kgs heroin, 0.007 kgs cocaine, 0.020 kgs charas, 0.070 kgs of Alprazolam, 10mg of Nitrovet, 0.050 kgs of Opium, 22 Eskuf syrups, 2561.61 Kgs of (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) NDPS, and 35 LSD tablets.

But interestingly, there was no seizure of precious metals like gold, silver, and other valuable stones on Saturday.

However, between October 9 to September 25, about Rs 186,37,48,324 crore worth of gold, silver, and diamonds have been seized by the police, the election commission statement said.

This includes 302.557 kgs of gold, 1195.1167 kgs of silver, 19297.644-carat diamond, 5.35 gms of platinum, as well as diamond and gold jewellery.

Sarees, essentials

Rs 83,08,69,146 worth of freebies were seized by the police with 34,71,850 sarees, on Saturday alone.

The total amount of these seized between October 9 and November 25 stood at Rs 83,08,69,146. This includes 2,96,595 kgs of rice, 9207 cookers, 88797 sarees, 7 two-wheelers, 10 four-wheelers, 18,566 clocks, 72,473 mobiles, 6313 fans, 151 sewing machines, 362 lunch boxes, 15838 imitation jewellery, 1,41,478 readymade garments, 3,854 t-shirts, 40 television sets and others.

Telangana is going to the polls on November 30 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.