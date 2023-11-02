Telangana polls: ECI appoints expenditure auditors for Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Telangana Assembly polls, the Election Commission of India has appointed expenditure auditors for 15 Assembly constituencies in Hyderabad.

District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose informed that expenditure inspectors will be visiting Hyderabad on Friday, November 3.

These inspectors will audit the expenditure incurred in the election process and also verify if proper procedures are in place for spending public money.

Additionally, the Central Election Commission appointed Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officers working in different states.

Auditors list

Subodh Singh has been appointed as Expenditure Auditor for Mushirabad – Nampally assembly constituencies. Dasharath has been appointed as Liaison Officer for him

.

. Lakmikanta Dasappa has been appointed as Expenditure Auditor for the Malakpet – Amberpet constituencies. Lakshmi Ganesh has been appointed as Liaison Officer.



Mahesh G Jivadi has been appointed as Expenditure Auditor for Khairatabad Constituency. Liaison Officer Vishal has been appointed.



Dr Mitu Agarwal has been appointed as Expenditure Auditor for Jubilee Hills – Sanath Nagar constituencies. Pushfa Thakur has been appointed as Liaison Officer.



Kundan Yadav has been appointed as Expenditure Auditor for Karwan – Goshamahal constituencies. Mukesh Singh has been appointed as Liaison Officer.



Mrinal Kumar Das has been appointed as Expenditure Auditor for Charminar – Chandrayana Gutta constituencies. Majid has been appointed as Liaison Officer.



Arjun Manik has been appointed as Expenditure Auditor for Yakatpura – Bahadurpura constituencies. Naresh has been appointed as Liaison Officer.



Secunderabad – V.Justin has been appointed as Expenditure Auditor for Secunderabad Cantonment constituencies. Rakesh has been appointed as Liaison Officer.

Polling across Telangana is scheduled to take place on November 30. While the date of election notification is November 3, the last day for the contesting candidate to file the nomination is November 10, and the withdrawal of candidature is on November 15.