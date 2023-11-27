Telangana polls: ECI issues 1.68 lakh postal ballots for Nov 30

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) issued 1.68 lakh postal ballots to facilitation centres in Telangana. The number has surged from 1,00,135 in 2018.

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj informed that this year 96,526 employees will be using the postal ballot.

Addressing a press conference at BRK Bhavan on Sunday, November 26, Vikas Raj said that the electronic voting machines would be dispatched to polling stations on November 29 after clearance from party representatives.

2.5 polling personnel deployed

Vikas Raj further informed that 2.5 lakh personnel had been deployed on election duties and would be dispatched to various locations on November 28.

He said the first ‘Vote from Home’ facility had concluded, with 26,000 voters, of them 15,000 were senior citizens, 9,374 persons with disabilities, and 1,407 were essential service staff.

The Election Commission had identified 1200 critical polling stations, implementing preventive measures. In addition to that, the CEO mentioned that the police and District Election Officers (DEOs) have taken measures to deploy forces to ensure security at polling stations.

“Over 65,000 police forces are set to deploy, supplemented by additional Central forces for election duties. Home guards from neighbouring states will also contribute to the efforts,” said Vikas Raj.

Telangana will go for polling on November 30 while the counting of votes is scheduled for December 3.