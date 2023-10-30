Telangana polls: Ex-Congress MLA Vishnuvardhan to join BRS

Hyderabad: Former Congress MLA and P Janardhan Reddy’s son Vishnuvardhan Reddy was invited to join BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi ) on Sunday, October 29.

BRS minister T Harish Rao met Vishnuvardhan at his residence and promised him a suitable position in the party.

The ex-Congress MLA was expecting a Congress ticket from the Jubilee Hills constituency. However, it was allotted to former cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin in the second list of candidates.

Minister @BRSHarish met with Vishnuvardhan Reddy

Minister Harish Rao met former MLA Vishnuvardhan Reddy who was unhappy with not getting Jubilee Hills Congress ticket. He promised that he will be given a suitable position in the party.

Speaking to the media after meeting Harish Rao, Vishnuvardhan Reddy said that he will join the BRS party soon.

“We used to think Congress means PJR and PJR means Congress. I did not think that such a situation would come today. We have served the party for 52 years. There is no name in the second list. Gandhi Bhavan is sold out. I have decided to join BRS and spoke to KCR for a long time,” said the former Congress MLA.

Interestingly, Reddy’s sister, P Vijaya Reddy, is being fielded by the Congress from the Khairatabad Assembly constituency.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on October 9 announced that the Telangana Assembly polls are scheduled to be held on November 30. The counting of votes will be done on December 3.

Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, and the Congress in the upcoming Assembly election.