Telangana Polls: MBT’s Amjed Ullah Khan files nomination from Yakutpura

Hyderabad: Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan filed his nomination for the upcoming Telangana polls from Yakutpura Assembly Constituency on Friday, November 10.

The party announced Amjed Ullah Khan’s candidature on Thursday. the nomination papers were filed at around noon at the office of the returning officer.

Speaking to reporters he said it was a big responsibility and if voted to power, he would do his best for the betterment and development of his constituency.

Amjed Ullah Khan was the ex-corporator of the Azampura GHMC division. Son of five-time MLA Ammanullah Khan, he will be pitted against All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) candidate Jaffer Hussain Meraj, the sitting MLA from Nampally Assembly constituency.

The MBT has fielded six candidates for the elections, with Amjed Ullah Khan from Yakutpura, Mohd Zaheeruddin from Nizamabad Urban, Rashed Hashmi from Chandrayangutta, Sikandarullah Khan from Bahadurpura, Mohd Laiq from Karwan and SK Majid from Armur.