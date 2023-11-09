Telangana polls: MBT’s Amjed Ullah Khan to contest from Yakutpura

Amjedullah Khan
MBT spokesperson Amjedullah Khan

Hyderabad: Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesman Amjed Ullah Khan is going to contest Telangana polls from the Yakutpura Assembly constituency. He is the ex-corporator of Azampura GHMC division.

Amjed Ullah Khan who is the son of five-time MLA Ammanullah Khan is going to fight against All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) candidate Jaffer Hussain Meraj who is the sitting MLA from Nampally Assembly constituency.

Amjed Ullah Khan will file his nomination from the constituency tomorrow at the Returning Officer’s office at Champapet.

“It is indeed a big responsibility. I hope that the people of Yakhutpura will give me a chance to make it the vest constituency in Hyderabad. It is indeed difficult but prayers will help us overcome this time,” said an emotional Amjed Ullah Khan.

The party will contest only two seats, with Amjed Ullah from Yakutpura and Mohd Zaheeruddin from Nizamabad Urban constituency.

