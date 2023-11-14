Telangana polls: Narsapur BJP leader resigns, blames Eatala

Hyderabad: Another leader of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), Singayapally Gopi resigned from the party on Tuesday, November 14, alleging the party was not considering the hard work and sacrifices of old workers and the party leaders ‘sold’ the tickets to new joiners.

Gopi, who was vying for a ticket for the upcoming elections had contested from Narsapur assembly constituency in Medak in 2018 and lost the election to C Madan Reddy of the BRS.

Gopi, before resigning said that they had strengthened the party, and that’s why people from other parties joined the BJP. “We are the foot soldiers and not being recognized,” said Singayapally Gopi.

He targeted BJP senior leader Eatala Rajendra blaming him for playing ‘caste politics’ and not considering the hard work put in by foot soldiers who brought the party to the ‘present level.’

“I never imagined one day I might have to resign after investing so many years for the party,” he said.

Telangana is going to the polls on November 30.