Telangana polls: Number of voters increase by over 17 lakh

EC released the final list of voters on Wednesday. This election, senior citizens aged 80 and above will be allowed to vote from the comfort of their homes through "Postal ballot"

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 4th October 2023 7:48 pm IST
Representational image

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Telangana assembly election 2023, the Central Election Commissioner (CEC) released the final list of voters on Wednesday, October 4. The total number of voters registered in the updated list stands at 3,17,17,389.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The list revealed that the number of voters across the state increased by 17,42,470 or 5.8 percent. Of the total 3.17 crore voters, 1,58,71,493 are male, 1,58,43,339 are female, and 2,557 are are transgender voters.

There are 4,43,943 voters who are above 80 years of age and 5,06,493 have been registered as Persons with Disabilities (PwDs). The number of deleted voters is 6,10,694.

MS Education Academy
CategoriesNo. of Voters
Men Voters1,58,71,493
Women Voters1,58,43,339
Transgender Voters 2,557
Service Voters15,338
Expatriate Voters2,780
Total3,17,17,389
Source: Election Commission of India

The Central Election Commision has allowed senior citizens, above 80, to vote from the comfort of their home through “Postal ballot” in the upcoming Assembly election. The policy will be implemented from the next five state elections, the CEC said.

Additionally, a new software ERP Net 2.0 has been brought in relation to the list of voters in the election. Considering the experiences from the last elections, the EC said that it will fully prepare for the elections this time. The distribution of money and liquor for the electoral gain will be specifically targeted. The EC will also keep an eye on the problematic areas. The EC said they will conduct the elections in the same manner in which Karnataka polls were held.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 4th October 2023 7:48 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

News Desk writes, edits or releases news, breaking news or important bulletins across a range of topics. Working round the clock, to bring latest news in local, national, international, politics, business, education, entertainment.
Back to top button