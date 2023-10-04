Telangana polls: Number of voters increase by over 17 lakh

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Telangana assembly election 2023, the Central Election Commissioner (CEC) released the final list of voters on Wednesday, October 4. The total number of voters registered in the updated list stands at 3,17,17,389.

The list revealed that the number of voters across the state increased by 17,42,470 or 5.8 percent. Of the total 3.17 crore voters, 1,58,71,493 are male, 1,58,43,339 are female, and 2,557 are are transgender voters.

There are 4,43,943 voters who are above 80 years of age and 5,06,493 have been registered as Persons with Disabilities (PwDs). The number of deleted voters is 6,10,694.

Categories No. of Voters Men Voters 1,58,71,493 Women Voters 1,58,43,339 Transgender Voters 2,557 Service Voters 15,338 Expatriate Voters 2,780 Total 3,17,17,389 Source: Election Commission of India

The Central Election Commision has allowed senior citizens, above 80, to vote from the comfort of their home through “Postal ballot” in the upcoming Assembly election. The policy will be implemented from the next five state elections, the CEC said.

Additionally, a new software ERP Net 2.0 has been brought in relation to the list of voters in the election. Considering the experiences from the last elections, the EC said that it will fully prepare for the elections this time. The distribution of money and liquor for the electoral gain will be specifically targeted. The EC will also keep an eye on the problematic areas. The EC said they will conduct the elections in the same manner in which Karnataka polls were held.