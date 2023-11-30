Telangana polls: Old City areas record lowest turnout, Janagaon highest

Hyderabad: Telangana witnessed approximately 64.26 percent voter turnout in Assembly polls on Thursday, November 30, after relentless election campaigns and fierce triangular contest between BJP, Congress and the incumbent BRS. Of nearly 3.5 crore voters, 1.95 crore queued up across Telangana to decide the fate of nearly 2,700 aspirants in 119 Assembly segments in the state.

High-turnout constituencies:

Jangoan Assembly constituency stood out with the highest voter turnout at 83.3 percent, followed closely by Nakrekal 82.34 percent and Dubbak 82.75%. The smallest state constituencies including Aswaraopeta, with 151,154 electors, and Bhadrachalam, with 144,118, are on the lower end of the electorate spectrum. Their turnout percentages, 71.80% and 67.00% respectively, are relatively higher, indicating potentially more effective voter mobilisation in smaller constituencies.

Low-turnout constituencies:

Yakutpura (27.87%), Nampally (32.40%), and Charminar (34.02%) recorded the lowest voter turnouts. The largest electoral constituency including Serilingampally and Lal Bahadur Nagar, with 662,497 and 546,714 total electors respectively, are among the constituencies with the largest number of electors — their turnout percentages (48.60% and 43.59%, respectively) are below the overall average.

Urban constituencies like upmarket Jubilee Hills, Khairatabad, and Kukatpally showed relatively lower voter turnouts of 44.20%, 45.50%, and 42.60% respectively.

A total of 17,105 votes were filed through postal ballots.