Telangana polls: Prof Kodandaram extends support to Cong, meets Rahul

This comes as a shot in the arm for the grand old party which is pulling all the stops in building up an intense election campaign.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 20th October 2023 4:16 pm IST
Telangana polls: Prof Kodandaram extends support to Cong, meets Rahul
Prof Kodandaram with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

Hyderabad: Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) chief Professor Kodandaram, on Friday, October 20, extended his party’s support to the Congress party for the upcoming state polls happening at the end of November.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

This comes as a shot in the arm for the grand old party which is pulling all the stops in building up an intense campaign.

Also Read
Telangana polls: Congress plans Rs 5000 cr budget to woo Muslim voters

Kodandaram met with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi who is on his bus yatra in the state. Speaking to the media after the meeting, the TJS chief said that he discussed election strategy with the Congress MP.

MS Education Academy

“Our aim is to defeat the dictatorial KCR. There will be another meeting with Congress regarding the seat-share agreement. A clarity will be arrived at after discussions with the state Congress leaders,” he said.

Congress said that the TJS delegation extended its ‘unconditional support’ to the grand old party for the upcoming state polls.

“Telangana Jana Samithi party delegation led by Party President Prof. Kodandaram, Prof. Vishweshwar Rao and Shri Ambati Srinivas met Shri @RahulGandhi today. The leaders extended their unconditional support to the Congress Party for the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections,” it said in a post on X.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 20th October 2023 4:16 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

News Desk writes, edits or releases news, breaking news or important bulletins across a range of topics. Working round the clock, to bring latest news in local, national, international, politics, business, education, entertainment.
Back to top button