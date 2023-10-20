Telangana polls: Prof Kodandaram extends support to Cong, meets Rahul

Hyderabad: Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) chief Professor Kodandaram, on Friday, October 20, extended his party’s support to the Congress party for the upcoming state polls happening at the end of November.

This comes as a shot in the arm for the grand old party which is pulling all the stops in building up an intense campaign.

Also Read Telangana polls: Congress plans Rs 5000 cr budget to woo Muslim voters

Kodandaram met with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi who is on his bus yatra in the state. Speaking to the media after the meeting, the TJS chief said that he discussed election strategy with the Congress MP.

“Our aim is to defeat the dictatorial KCR. There will be another meeting with Congress regarding the seat-share agreement. A clarity will be arrived at after discussions with the state Congress leaders,” he said.

Congress said that the TJS delegation extended its ‘unconditional support’ to the grand old party for the upcoming state polls.

“Telangana Jana Samithi party delegation led by Party President Prof. Kodandaram, Prof. Vishweshwar Rao and Shri Ambati Srinivas met Shri @RahulGandhi today. The leaders extended their unconditional support to the Congress Party for the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections,” it said in a post on X.