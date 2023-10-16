Telangana polls: Shia Muslims demand 1% edu, job reservation

Hyderabad: Members of the Shia Muslim community submitted a representation to the Chairman of the Congress Manifesto Committee, MLA Duddilla Sridhar Babu and urged attention towards the Shia community in the state.

The representation submitted by a senior leader of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Mir Murtuza Ali Moosavi highlights the pressing demands and needs of this minority group.

According to Moosavi, the Shia community in Telangana constitutes 10 percent of the Muslim minority population in the state. “The community’s economic conditions are far from favourable. Currently, only the Economically Backward Class among Muslims benefits from a four percent reservation in various sectors. Sadly, the Shia community is not included in this reservation,” said Moosavi. Moosavi has called upon the leadership of the Congress Party to support this cause.

Moosavi has also highlighted the substantial electoral influence of the Shia community in Telangana, with over three lakh voters across 24 MLA segments in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits and within three Lok Sabha constituencies: Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, and Hyderabad.

Shia Muslim representation

1% Reservation: Emphasizing the necessity to allocate a 1% reservation for the Shia community in both education and employment opportunities throughout Telangana, the demand aims to rectify the underrepresentation and uplift their socio-economic status.

Honorarium for Ashoorkhana caretakers: Recognizing the pivotal role they play in preserving the cultural and religious heritage of the Shia community, the representation calls for a provision of honorarium to Mutawalli/Mujawareen (caretakers) of Ashoorkhanas.

State Observance of Muharram: With an allocation of Rs 100 crore in the state budget for the rituals, maintenance, repairs, and restoration of AshoorKhanas, the representation stressed the need for the official observance of Muharram in Telangana.

Shia Welfare Board: The establishment of a dedicated Welfare Board aimed at addressing the unique needs and challenges faced by the community in the state. This board would be instrumental in promoting their overall well-being.